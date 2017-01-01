wx_icon Mason City

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester

Clear
Livestream View Now

Arrest in southern Minnesota drug raid

Linda Graves

Watonwan County woman facing 1st and 2nd degree drug charges.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2017 9:40 AM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2017 9:40 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BUTTERFIELD, Minn. – Two people were arrested after a drug raid in southern Minnesota Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a house in Butterfield and agents say they recovered about 25 grams of methamphetamine, numerous prescription opioid pills, Fentanyl patches, a substance believed to be LSD, as well as evidence of drug sales.

67-year-old Linda Jean Graves of Butterfield was booked into the Watonwan County Jail for 1st degree sale of controlled substances and 2nd degree possession of controlled substances. A male that agents say was found hiding in the house was also arrested on an active warrant.

The Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this raid.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events