Arrest in southern Minnesota drug raid

BUTTERFIELD, Minn. – Two people were arrested after a drug raid in southern Minnesota Wednesday.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a house in Butterfield and agents say they recovered about 25 grams of methamphetamine, numerous prescription opioid pills, Fentanyl patches, a substance believed to be LSD, as well as evidence of drug sales.

67-year-old Linda Jean Graves of Butterfield was booked into the Watonwan County Jail for 1st degree sale of controlled substances and 2nd degree possession of controlled substances. A male that agents say was found hiding in the house was also arrested on an active warrant.

The Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this raid.