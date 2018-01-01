Police: Arraignment set for Wednesday for man involved in Rochester homicide

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester police say a man involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend will be arraigned Wednesday.Rochester police say 25-year-old Alexander Weiss will be arraigned Wednesday on second-degree murder charges without intent in connection to the death of 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim.The Rochester Police Department responded around 8:21 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting at the intersection of 31st St. NE and East River Rd. Officers arrived and found Rahim lying in the roadway with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.According to the autopsy, Rahim died from a single gunshot wound. Police say only one 911 call was received, and that came from Weiss.Rochester police say the case is unusual due to the self-defense angle. Police also said there were questions about whether or not Rahim was impaired based on statements from witnesses who were with Rahim.Officers say their initial investigation shows that Rahim and Weiss were the drivers in a two-vehicle accident in the intersection, which led to a confrontation between Weiss, Rahim, and a 17-year-old male passenger in Rahim’s vehicle. Officers say witness statements indicate this was not a “road rage” type of incident.The Police Department says Weiss has a permit to carry a firearm under state law.