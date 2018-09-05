Clear
Around $10K worth of tools stolen from Rochester construction site

Around $10,000 worth of tools, including a $5,000 sprayer, were stolen from a construction site over the weekend.

Sep. 5, 2018

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Around $10,000 worth of tools, including a $5,000 sprayer, were stolen from a construction site over the weekend.
Police say it happened in the 3100 block of Ivory Rd. NE where construction on a couple of new homes is taking place.
The victims were identified as independent contractors.

