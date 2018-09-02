Armed robbery suspect sought in southern Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Police are looking for an armed robber.
Albert Lea officers and Freeborn County sheriff’s deputies were called to the AmericInn at 811 Plaza Street just before 9 pm Saturday. They took a report of an unknown male armed with a handgun who stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area.
The Albert Lea Police Department says a search failed to locate a suspect and an investigation is continuing.
No injuries were reported from the robbery.
