Armed robbery suspect sought in southern Minnesota

Police say a man stole money from a hotel Saturday evening.

Posted: Sep. 2, 2018 12:08 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Police are looking for an armed robber.

Albert Lea officers and Freeborn County sheriff’s deputies were called to the AmericInn at 811 Plaza Street just before 9 pm Saturday. They took a report of an unknown male armed with a handgun who stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area.

The Albert Lea Police Department says a search failed to locate a suspect and an investigation is continuing.

No injuries were reported from the robbery.

