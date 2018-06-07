Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Armed robbery investigation in Worth County Full Story

Armed robbery investigation in Worth County

Multiple law enforcement agencies are trying to track down the suspect's vehicle

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 5:58 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

WORTH CO., Iowa – Authorities say less than an hour before 6 pm Thursday, a woman was robbed at gunpoint near Manly.

Now, law enforcement across north Iowa are looking for a champagne-colored SUV headed south on Highway 65.

Worth County, Cerro Gordo County, and the Iowa State Patrol are responding.

Stay with KIMT for the latest.

We're tracking more showers and thunderstorms for tonight.
