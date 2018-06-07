WORTH CO., Iowa – Authorities say less than an hour before 6 pm Thursday, a woman was robbed at gunpoint near Manly.
Scroll for more content...
Now, law enforcement across north Iowa are looking for a champagne-colored SUV headed south on Highway 65.
Worth County, Cerro Gordo County, and the Iowa State Patrol are responding.
Stay with KIMT for the latest.
Related Content
- Armed robbery investigation in Worth County
- Rochester police investigating apparent armed robbery
- Attempted armed robbery in Cerro Gordo County has police investigating
- Arrest made in Rochester armed robbery
- Rochester man facing armed robbery charge
- Reward offered in Rochester armed robbery
- Worth County crash Monday morning
- Rollover crash early Sunday in Worth County
- Cell phone reminder from Worth County Sheriff
- Two-vehicle crash in Worth County