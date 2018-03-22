Women farmers adapt with technology, fit right in with the men

MASON CITY, Iowa - Did you know the average age of a woman running a farm is 60?

That's according to a USDA census in 2012. One area woman said she's not surprised to hear it.

April Hemmes farms south of Hampton and is always loving to connect with other women farmers, whether they just started or have been doing it for years.

Hemmes brings up women like her can farm just as well as men.

With new technology, you'd be surprised how much less it's about labor and more about knowing how to use new technology.

“That we're just as capable as any man, it’s so much now technical, money managers and things like that. It’s not as much physical labor as it used to be,” Hemmes said.

Hemmes has been farming for 33 years. She farms soybeans and corn, which according to the USDA is the most common commodities for women farmers as of 2012.

Then there's Marji Guyler-Alaniz, who is best known for "FarmHer."

It’s a project that features women in the field and helps them connect with one another. Before she started it, she had never really heard or saw women speaking out about their role on the farm.

Now, Marji says women are more empowered to speak up.

“I think as women, we should all support other women. I know my daughter, she can do anything and everything in this world. I would tell that to any young woman or any woman of any age if you want to go do something, go do it,” Guyler-Alaniz said.

Guyler-Alaniz was the guest speaker at this year's AG breakfast with the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.