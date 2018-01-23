Area tow companies find themselves busy after winter storm

Scroll for more content...

OSAGE, Iowa - Those with Iowa State Patrol spent very little time at their post Monday and instead were out on our area highways.They’re stressing good news, drivers were listening to the warnings to stay off the roads. Troopers claim people were driving slow leading very few accidents to respond to.They dealt with six motorist assist calls during the storm and one accident with an injury.Checking in with area tow companies, they were busy then and on Tuesday. Nicholson Towing and Repair dealt with calls coming from rural roads, but one employee stressed he has a love hate with days like that.“I do and I don't it’s nice to get the trucks ready and geared up but when it’s quick by the moment you just go,” Matt Nicholson said.Nicholson says he responded to a half a dozen calls.Minnesota State Patrol tweeted out they responded to 435 vehicle spin outs statewide. Nicholson say he saw the slush as more of a problem than the ice, saying some drivers didn't notice they were gradually being pushed into the ditch.