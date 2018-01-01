Area students doing mock interviews

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Do you remember how nerve-racking it was when you were interviewed for your first job?Some area sophomores are getting the experience done before getting hired.“It was super nerve-racking but once you sat down and they started asking questions it got easier,” Elle Buffington said.Buffington is hoping to have a future in teaching one day, but she may have to get a couple other side jobs before then. That's why Mason City High School has sophomores doing mock interviews with businesses across the area in order to get a grasp on how it works. Buffington says it’s well worth it.“Then you know what to expect when you get older and have your actual career to apply for,” Buffington said.Leading up to the interviews kids were being taught to smile when being asked questions and to sit up straight. This is all part of Mason City CAN community project, a collaboration of professionals working with students.