Area student reacts to Florida students asking to protest

Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Lewis Callaway is a junior at Clear Lake Schools and says there's moments when he wonders, what if.He's not letting the fear of wondering if someone would shoot up his school stop him from learning. Callaway says he understands why students in Florida who watched their classmates get killed are speaking out. On February 14th, 17 people were killed after a student walked into Majory Stoneman Douglas High School.“I mean it’s you know they probably feel very upset about what's happened and they want change,” Callaway said.The change they want is in regards to gun control laws. Saying guns like the AR-15 used in the shooting should not be in the hands of kids who can't even buy booze. They're asking kids like them from across the country to speak up. The Women's March Youth Empower group is asking students like Callaway, teachers, and staff who feel the way they do to walk out of class on March 14th to show they want a change.Callaway says he gets why they want to protest but doesn't feel he'll be walking out.“I’m big into my classes but i mean maybe if its something i believe in maybe,” Callway said.Callaway says what's touching to him is hearing his teacher stress how much they care about students like him and hope they can protect them if a school shooting happens.