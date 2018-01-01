Area student planned to graduate college before high school

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Brena Hamilton is currently taking college classes at North Iowa Area Community College, leading her to graduate college here before graduating high school.Hamilton is currently working on a presentation at her college, but in just moments time will be up and she'll be headed back to class at Newman High School. Her determination to earn college credits while in high school has her geared up to receive her associate's degree before getting her high school diploma. Hamilton says she was inspired in second grade to do so--after one her dad's students did the same thing and now she's still trying to process that she's almost reached her goal.“At first I was just like taking a bunch of classes and getting through then my dad was like wow you're going to actually do this, get this done. It was really surreal I guess,” Hamilton said.When it comes to post-secondary education classes, high schoolers taking classes on college campus or online, Riverland has 1,158 students currently enrolled.RCTC has 833 enrolled in PSEO classes. As for NIACC, they have 1,122 high school students taking college credits but they no longer classify them as PSEO classes. Instead they call them concurrent courses.