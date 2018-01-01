wx_icon Mason City 26°

Area school resource officers trained to take "threat" out

The Florida high school where 17 were shot and killed had a school resource officer on scene when the shooting started to happen. The school resource officer assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School never went inside when the shooting started to happen on Valentine’s Day, instead stationed himself outside.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2018 12:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2018 12:42 PM
Posted By: Emily Boster
MASON CITY, Iowa - Its news leaving many just shocked.
The  Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school resource officer, where 17 were shot and killed, never went inside when the shooting started to happen on Valentine’s Day, instead stationing himself outside according to law enforcement.
“It does but I never really think about it,” Jason Trask said.
School resource officer Jason Trask with Mason City Police walks into Mason City School district  to be there for the kids. Trask is trained on what to do if someone were to open fire in the school saying he's been trained to deal with the threat within.
“The first thing that comes to my mind with that to reach the shooter as soon as possible and be able to eliminate the threat to keep those kids safe,” Trask said.
Trask is armed while working at the schools.
The SRO in regards to the Florida school shooting was suspended without pay. The Broward County Sheriff, where the shooting happened, stated “he should have went in, addressed the killer, killed the killer.”

