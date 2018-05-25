Area pools set to open during Memorial Day Heat Wave

Scroll for more content...

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa - Zach Howes and Bradley Hayes are ready.“Because I love the pool,” Howes said.This weekend they won't be the only ones in the Nora Springs pool but two of several getting to cool off from this heat wave.“It's going to get hot. Do you guys like this hot weather?” KIMT News 3 asked.“Yeah kind of, because then I get to come in the pool,” Howes said.“I am super excited about it we've had a lot of different times when the weather isn't quite good enough on memorial day but this is the perfect weekend, great break for the kids, but I’m really excited about it,” Howes said.As a mom, Sabrina Howes is ready for a pool-side break. She is also a volunteer with the Nora Springs Aquatic Center. She's been working hard getting staff trained, bringing in food and making sure everything is looking sparkly-clean. In the meantime she asks when headed out to your local pool, you keep in mind your job as a parent doesn't end once you get in the gate.“The lifeguards are here for safety but a parent's role is very important if kids are messing around you can stop them also,” Howes said.Soliders Field Pool in Rochester opens June 9th.Mason City Aquatic Center opens June 1st.Clear Lake Aquatic Center opens May 26th.Albert Lea Aquatic Center opens June 2nd.