Area library providing lunch for kids during winter break

LAKE MILLS, Iowa - You've heard of summer lunch programs where food is provided for kids who may not have a guaranteed meal since school is out.Now, one library is doing that same thing over winter break.Among all the books at the Lake Mills Public Library is lunch. They're providing meals for kids every day this week starting at eleven o'clock. Stephanie Stevens, library director, organized because she knows there is a need for it.“These kids don't always have the opportunity to get food so if we can offer that for them. Library and what they offer is always changing so this is another thing we can step up and help out with,” Stevens said.Over the summer nearly 70 kids attended. You can expect sloppy joes, hot dogs, and sweet treats throughout this week.