Area lawmakers say they're paying attention to gun talk walk outs

KIMT NEWS 3 - If you're one walking out of school or marching on the weekends like this past one to want gun laws changed area lawmakers are paying attention.“I think it keeps the issue on people's minds so the opportunity we have to move forward we're looking at those trying to figure out the best way to do it,” Speaker of the House Linda Upmeyer said.“People have that opportunity to make a statement about how they feel and when they do that you notice what's happening on a different level,” State Senator Amanda Ragan said.Ragan says when it comes to gun laws her focus is on making sure workplaces and schools are getting the proper training on how to handle an active shooter.“When you do that you prepare people and you don't want to frighten students but you want to make sure you when you have that incident I feel being informed is better than not being informed,” Ragan said.Upmeyer says her goal is giving schools the choice on how to handle things.“Much of the focus has been on working with opportunity’s to let schools make decisions, getting out of the way,” Upmeyer said.