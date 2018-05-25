Clear
Area law enforcement looking to gain access to school cameras

Worth Co. Sheriff's Office is currently working with Northwood-Kensett schools to gain live access to their school cameras already in place.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 7:26 AM
Updated: May. 24, 2018 9:50 AM
Posted By: Emily Boster
NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank admits he never thought school shootings were an issue when his kids were in school seven years ago.
“It's almost like a terrorist group, where they put so much fear in everybody it's hard to see that, especially with the kids,” Fank said.
But he knows now it's a reality. The sheriff's office is currently working with Northwood-Kensett schools to gain live access to their school cameras already in place.
“I want that information so I can take the threat out quicker, save more lives, save more damage,” Fank said.
Right now, the sheriff's office can only review video captured by the cameras maybe due to a bullying incident or property theft but soon they want live access so with the switch of a button so they can see exactly what's going on inside the school in real time.
“It will give us that going up to the scene where are we at, is it a calm time where firing isn't happening, see where that individual is, our officers can respond to that and let us monitor our officers as they enter in,” Fank said.

