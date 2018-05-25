Area law enforcement looking to gain access to school cameras

Scroll for more content...

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank admits he never thought school shootings were an issue when his kids were in school seven years ago.“It's almost like a terrorist group, where they put so much fear in everybody it's hard to see that, especially with the kids,” Fank said.But he knows now it's a reality. The sheriff's office is currently working with Northwood-Kensett schools to gain live access to their school cameras already in place.“I want that information so I can take the threat out quicker, save more lives, save more damage,” Fank said.Right now, the sheriff's office can only review video captured by the cameras maybe due to a bullying incident or property theft but soon they want live access so with the switch of a button so they can see exactly what's going on inside the school in real time.“It will give us that going up to the scene where are we at, is it a calm time where firing isn't happening, see where that individual is, our officers can respond to that and let us monitor our officers as they enter in,” Fank said.