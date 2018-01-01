Area farmers worried about Sen. Ted Cruz proposal

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa- A proposal from US Senator Ted Cruz has some farmer in our area worried.Senator Cruz is proposing a reduction the amount of ethanol that would be allowed to be blended in the US fuel supply by around 700 million gallons.On Friday those with Golden Grain Energy in Mason City sat down with farmers to discuss what those charges could mean.Several farmers talked about how corn prices are already down and this could reduce the prices by another 25 cents. To put that in to perspective, those we spoke with say farmers could lose out on about $50 per acre.Curt Strong, the Executive Vice President Commodity Manager at Golden Grain, was in attended this discussion and expressed concerns about how the changes could impact jobs.“It puts jobs at stake in ethanol plants, it puts jobs at stake with vendors that work with ethanol plants, it would slow down potentially, some of the commercial grain elevators,” he said.There are 42 ethanol plants in the state of Iowa.