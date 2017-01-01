wx_icon Mason City 12°

Area cellphone repair shop warns of knock-off phones

Iowa Cell Phone and Repair say they're seeing customers in both northern Iowa and southern Minnesota coming in with illegitimate phones.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2017 4:50 PM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2017 4:50 PM
Posted By: Emily Boster
MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa Cell Phone and Repair say they're seeing customers in both northern Iowa and southern Minnesota coming in with illegitimate phones.
The owner of Iowa Cell Phone and Repair says the phones look like your typical iPhone or Samsung but the materials the phones are made of and the software on the phones are very low quality.
“The second they handed it to me I immediately looked down and saw what it said on the back saying this is not right. The font doesn't look right to me and the size wasn't correct,” Phillip Biermann, owner of ICPR said.
Biermann says a lot of these knock off phones are being sold on area trade-sell-swap sites on social media. He warns if the price seems too good to be true, most of the time it is.

