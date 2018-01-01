Area Eagle Scout looking to honor veterans

Scroll for more content...

ROCKFORD, Iowa - An area high schooler is taking it into his own hands to give veterans in his county the recognition they deserve.Jacob Stokes, 17, is very proud of his uncle and brother who are currently serving our country.While he's decided to not follow their path, he's instead picked a project to give those like them recognition. Stokes is currently getting the word out that you can purchase a brick paver to have a veteran's name engraved on them to be placed around the freedom rock in Rockford.Stokes's job will be putting the pavers down. It's a job he's glad to do.“To get the veterans recognized, get their name on that, make them feel pretty good about themselves,” Stokes said.Stokes is doing this through Eagle Scouts. Pavers cost $50 and they've already have 80 pavers requested.