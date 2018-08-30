Clear

Archbishop of Dubuque offers take on recent sexual abuse report

Archbishop Jackels ensuring safeguards in place to prevent incidents from happening

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 9:46 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - As more information is released surrounding sexual abuse scandals in the Catholic church, an Archbishop is offering his take as he visited North Iowa on Thursday.

Just weeks ago, a grand jury report shook the nation stating 301 priests sexually abused more than 1,000 children in Pennsylvania over the course of 7 decades.

Archbishop Michael Jackels, the leader of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, was in Mason City Thursday afternoon holding a back to school mass at Newman Schools, and says he wants the public to know proper steps are and will be taken in cases like these.

"We want to make sure that no child or young person is harmed in any way, most especially in this kind of horrendous way."

To that end, the Archbishop adds that there are steps for those who are active or wanting to join the priesthood, including mandatory background checks, psychological evaluations and safe environment training, reporting allegations to civili authorities and the Archdiocesan Review Board, and being permanently removed from ministry if found guilty.

"Whether it's in college or in theology seminary, our interest is in helping them to grow in their imitation of Christ, and to have the heart and mind of Christ, which is the heart of a humble and loving servant who even sacrifices himself for the benefit of others."

An official statement from the Archbishop regarding the report will be included in the Mason City Epiphany Parish church bulletin this weekend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
We're tracking more showers and storms returning for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Campus sexual assault policies

Image

Examining wage law

Image

Funding for healthy choices

Image

Examining Minnesota Wage Law

Image

Archbishop Comments on Sex Abuse Scandal

Image

Family of Julio Baez Speaks Out

Image

Minnesota Dept. of Education study measures student success

Image

New crop report update

Image

New movement on social media honors Mollie Tibbetts

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Thursday

Community Events