Applying and Hiring in the current job market

MASON CITY, Iowa - The U.S. Labor Department says businesses across the nation are busy hiring seeing 200,000 jobs added to the market last month.Both Iowa and Minnesota workforce representatives say the job market is strong in the area, but tight, meaning there is someone out there applying for every job posted.Chad Nyhus knows all about what it takes to find a job.“I've been working the last ten years in the staffing industry so I talked to people every single day about a job, every single day about how to get a job,” Nyhus said.A month ago, Nyhus was living in Saint Paul but decided he wanted to move back to north Iowa. He started applying to where he best thought his HR skills would fit saying he made it a full-time job to find a job.“I think people who have ambition to just get out there and start looking. You can't train ambition but you can train for everything else,” Nyhus said.He got hired at Larry Elwood construction helping them hire others to keep the job market flowing.“The market is real tight most of those we get are those who just left a job in the restaurant industry and come over to this one,” Schultz said.Stan Schultz owns Rib Crib and says he is struggling a bit finding good employees.“It's stressful you end up working a lot of hours you normally wouldn't have to. We have enough people to cover our shifts but if someone is sick management ends up taking it on,” Schultz said.According to the Rochester Workforce Center the food service industry has the most jobs that need to be filled but a lot of those positions are part-time work. North Iowa is seeing the opposite, more full-time jobs are available with the health care industry seeing the biggest need. Schultz would tell you not having enough staff effects those like us so there's a reason you should care.“If we're under staffed it takes a long time. People we have are very good, sometimes it takes longer than it should,” Schultz said.Nyhus never really went without having a job he says so he has hope for others who are applying.“Go out there every day, go into these places, yes you can apply online, but go in to places you want to work. Figure out the company culture, figure out the best way to get on top of the list,” Nyhus said.You may be wondering how much one could make in the food service industry or healthcare. The median wage for food service jobs in southern Minnesota is nearly $11.00 an hour. The average weekly wage in Iowa is a little over $300. Meanwhile the average weekly wage in Iowa for healthcare is nearly $850. The industry with the second highest number of vacant jobs in Minnesota is office support, the median wage is $13 an hour.