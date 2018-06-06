KIMT NEWS 3 – With kids soon out of school for summer, meals may be harder to come by.
Scroll for more content...
For the second year in a year, an app is trying to help with that.
It’s called Summer Eats Minnesota, a program that offers free meals for Minnesota kids under 18.
It’s GPS-based, with 700 sites across the state offering free meals during the summer months.
You can find the app on Apple or Google Play Stores.
Related Content
- App offers free meals to Minnesota kids
- Salvation Army in Rochester offers free Thanksgiving meal
- Minnesota considering going 'hands free'
- Meals on Wheels celebrates March for Meals
- Over a 1,000 seniors receive free Thanksgiving meal
- Students suing Minnesota high school over free speech rights
- Guilty plea in Minnesota sexting free speech challenge
- NIACC offering free tuition through "NIACC Promise" scholarship
- Community Kitchen serves annual Thanksgiving meal