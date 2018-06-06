Clear

App offers free meals to Minnesota kids

Meals are one click away with the Summer Eats Minnesota app.

KIMT NEWS 3 – With kids soon out of school for summer, meals may be harder to come by.

For the second year in a year, an app is trying to help with that.

It’s called Summer Eats Minnesota, a program that offers free meals for Minnesota kids under 18.

It’s GPS-based, with 700 sites across the state offering free meals during the summer months.

You can find the app on Apple or Google Play Stores.

Showers & Storms return today and for the rest of the week.
