MASON CITY, Iowa - Facebook and Twitter are apps you'd probably have heard of but there are new apps your kids may not even ask you if they can download.The app “Muscical.ly” is getting a lot of attention due to inappropriate videos or comments being posted asking kids to take their clothes off, according to social media experts. The app is for kids to post videos of them lip-syncing to songs.Father of three, Jerry Gatton, is a parent who trusts his three sons.“As a parent, I guess I’m pretty open to letting my kids make their own choices,” Gatton said.Gatton has one son still in high school and when asked if he's ever researched the apps his sons put on their phones, he says he never really thought of it.“I feel it’s their choice, I got to hope they make those good choices. If I’m thinking of an app myself then I might, but no I’ve never really done any research on them,” Gatton said.When told about this most recent app “Musical.ly” a lip syncing app for kids that's starting to concern parents due to inappropriate content sometimes showing nudity, pole dancing and drug use, he's a bit shocked but says he's not surprised.“I think it’s something that does have to concern you but think of the internet you could type in the wrong word and the next thing you you're into porn and it’s like, 'uh-oh,' ” Gatton said.Gatton says in any case like that he just prays his kids would tell him they're seeing that material and not contributing to it.“I would hope they'd be open and free to tell me about it. Obviously, I have that open relationship. Yes, I would want them to tell me,” Gatton said.