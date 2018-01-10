Apollo Liquor under new ownership

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After more than half a century, a family is selling their local business.

Apollo Liquor has been in the Kolas family for more than 50 years and it's now being sold to the King family.

Ari Kolas, the now previous owner, said it was a family decision to sell. However, he said he'll still be a part of the business.

"We feel comfortable keeping it in the family business like that because I love small business at the end of the day," Kolas said. "I'm not a big chain guy. I love small, local businesses and that was very important to us to have it kept within a family business. Keeping those same values that we always tried to do."

Bryan King and his family have already been a part of Apollo by running one of the five locations. He says they enjoy being a part of this industry.

"Everybody comes into a liquor store or in an Apollo and is in a great mood and it's probably because their next best place is where they want to be next and that is with the can of beer or bottle of wine," King said. "It was just a blast to own so we thought we'd just add four more to the family and so my family's going to have all five."