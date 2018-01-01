Apartment fire in Rochester put out by sprinkler

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A kitchen fire has caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to Oak Ridge Apartments on North Broadway around 5:22 pm Friday and found fire alarms sounding and light smoke coming from a second floor unit. The flames were put out by a sprinkler head in the apartment before firefighters arrived, but crews cleared out the smoke with ventilation fans and cleaned up the water to prevent any more damage.

No one was injured but heat and flames damaged kitchen cabinets, an exhaust hood, and a stove top. There was also water damage from the sprinkler.

The fire is being blamed on combustible material near the stovetop and is being called an accident.