Apartment fire in Fillmore County

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. –Flames damaged an apartment building Wednesday night.

Scroll for more content...

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified around 11:11 pm by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office of a fire at 11048 Highway 52, the address of an apartment building known as the Old State Line Motel or Prosper Apartments. The Sheriff’s Office, Harmony Ambulance, and the fire departments from Mabel and Canton responded to the blaze.

Officials say the flames were contained to apartment #5 but there was heavy smoke damage to adjacent units. There are no known injuries.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal has been contacted and will be conducting an investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting the victims of this fire.

Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase says he would like to remind people of the importance of smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes and businesses, whether they own or rent. He also says people need to regularly test such alarms to make sure they are working.