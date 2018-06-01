Clear
Anti-veteran vandalism reported in Fillmore County

Sheriff's office says a building, a trailer, and a horse were spray painted.

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 2:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

YORK TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Authorities are investigating a case of vandalism in rural Fillmore County.

A report came in around 1:17 am Thursday from the 14000 block of 171st Avenue. A home owner said a driveway sensor alerted him about someone on his property around 11:30 pm. The man said he went outside but didn’t find anyone. However, he said he did find vulgar, disparaging remarks spray painted on his building, a horse trailer, and also on a horse.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says some of the messages were anti-veteran and some were disparaging of women.

In addition, a U.S. flag was stolen from the property and the horse received a minor injury, though it is not known if that was self-inflicted or caused by the vandals.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 1-507-765-3874. The Sheriff’s Office says people with information may remain anonymous.

