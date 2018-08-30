Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Another soggy football Friday may be on the horizon

It could be another soggy football Friday throughout the area.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 2:35 PM

Photo Gallery 7 Images

It could be another soggy football Friday throughout the area.
Rain showers are expected Friday, and you won’t want to get rid of your umbrellas as rain is in the forecast throughout much of next week.

Here is the latest on the weather. 

Weather links

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
We're tracking more showers and storms returning for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Image

St. Ansgar football team continues winning ways

Image

Kossuth Co. death investigation

Image

Keeping your information safe

Image

Holiday weekend travel safety

Image

Howard County flood damage

Community Events