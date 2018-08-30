Another soggy football Friday may be on the horizon

Photo Gallery 7 Images
It could be another soggy football Friday throughout the area.
Rain showers are expected Friday, and you won’t want to get rid of your umbrellas as rain is in the forecast throughout much of next week.
Here is the latest on the weather.
