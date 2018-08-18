Clear

Another snag in Mason City's downtown development

Meeting in Des Moines to take place Friday.

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 2:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The road to revitalizing Mason City’s downtown area has just taken another turn.

The River City Renaissance Project had been on the agenda for Friday’s meeting of the Iowa Economic Development Authority. That is no longer the case. City officials say it’s because G8 Development does not yet have full documentation of the financial backing for the project.

It was announced in July that G8 had secured financing for the project from Byline Bank.

Mason City representatives will now be in Des Moines Friday to update state officials and say they expected to get a new deadline for submitting the completed paperwork in order to receive state funding.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events