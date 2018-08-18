Another snag in Mason City's downtown development

MASON CITY, Iowa – The road to revitalizing Mason City’s downtown area has just taken another turn.

The River City Renaissance Project had been on the agenda for Friday’s meeting of the Iowa Economic Development Authority. That is no longer the case. City officials say it’s because G8 Development does not yet have full documentation of the financial backing for the project.

It was announced in July that G8 had secured financing for the project from Byline Bank.

Mason City representatives will now be in Des Moines Friday to update state officials and say they expected to get a new deadline for submitting the completed paperwork in order to receive state funding.