Another sentence, but no extra time, for Mason City man

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City man has been sentenced for stealing a safe but he won’t serve any additional time behind bars.

Jeremy Nicholas Mulford, 38, was one of three men arrested after a safe was stolen in Worth County on March 4. He pleaded guilty to attempted 3rd degree burglary and was given two years in prison. However, that sentence will be served while Mulford is in prison for five years for trespassing at an Aliant Energy property in Cerro Gordo County.



Of the other two charged with Mulford for stealing the safe, Channing Greer is wanted for violating the terms of his pre-trial release and Joshua Teeter is scheduled to make his next court appearance on September 24.