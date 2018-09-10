NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City man has been sentenced for stealing a safe but he won’t serve any additional time behind bars.
Jeremy Nicholas Mulford, 38, was one of three men arrested after a safe was stolen in Worth County on March 4. He pleaded guilty to attempted 3rd degree burglary and was given two years in prison. However, that sentence will be served while Mulford is in prison for five years for trespassing at an Aliant Energy property in Cerro Gordo County.
Joshua Teeter
Channing Greer
Of the other two charged with Mulford for stealing the safe, Channing Greer is wanted for violating the terms of his pre-trial release and Joshua Teeter is scheduled to make his next court appearance on September 24.
Related Content
- Another sentence, but no extra time, for Mason City man
- Mason City man sentenced for drugs
- Mason City man sentenced for multiple burglaries
- Mason City mom sentenced for drug possession
- First sentence in Mason City home theft
- Arson sentence for Mason City woman
- Mason City teen sentenced for stolen check
- Mason City man sentenced for storage unit thefts
- Mason City man sentenced, still facing trial for another crime
- Mason City man sentenced for sex abuse and drug possession
Scroll for more content...