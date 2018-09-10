Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 1 person killed in Ave. of the Saints crash in Cerro Gordo Co. Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Another sentence, but no extra time, for Mason City man

Jeremy Mulford Jeremy Mulford

One of three arrested for stealing a safe.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 2:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City man has been sentenced for stealing a safe but he won’t serve any additional time behind bars.

Jeremy Nicholas Mulford, 38, was one of three men arrested after a safe was stolen in Worth County on March 4. He pleaded guilty to attempted 3rd degree burglary and was given two years in prison. However, that sentence will be served while Mulford is in prison for five years for trespassing at an Aliant Energy property in Cerro Gordo County.


Joshua Teeter

Channing Greer

Of the other two charged with Mulford for stealing the safe, Channing Greer is wanted for violating the terms of his pre-trial release and Joshua Teeter is scheduled to make his next court appearance on September 24.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
We're tracking warmer temperatures
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money Monday - Tips for overspending

Image

The latest on a Cerro Gordo County crash

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Image

Homicide investigation in Rochester

Image

Your Monday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Ken Burn's Mayo Clinic documentary debuts tonight

Image

Homicide investigation underway in southeast Rochester

Image

Governor Dayton marks Sept 9th as RPL Day

Image

BDPA helps students of color

Community Events