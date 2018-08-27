Another construction site theft reported in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities are investigating yet another construction theft in Olmsted County.
Authorities said they received a theft call in the 100 block of Majestic Rd. NW in Cascade Township on Friday morning.
Kartes Construction, based out of Austin, reportedly had their trailer broken into as the suspects used air chisels and drills to cut the locks.
Thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment was stolen in the theft.
