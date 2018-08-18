Another arrest in robbery of pricey purse

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A third person has now been arrested for the theft of an expensive purse, while also being connected to a gun battle in Rochester.

Ronald Burks III, 19 of Rochester, is facing charges of 1st degree aggravated robbery and driving after revocation. Rochester police say they caught him after a traffic stop near the intersection of 7th Street and 11th Avenue NW.



Thaddeus Merritt Thaddeus Merritt

Burks, Thaddeus Merritt, and a juvenile are suspects in the robbery of a 16-year-old male on Sunday where a $16,000 Louis Vuitton purse was stolen. Police say they are also being investigated in connection with the gunfire between two vehicles Tuesday night in

Rochester in an apparent chase that began at Colonial Lanes and continued along Oxford Lane.