Annual Winnebago River cleanup Saturday in Mason City

Participants will float along a stretch of river between East Park and Averydale Access while also picking up trash and litter

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 8:29 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you're looking for something to do this weekend to help out the environment, here's your chance.

The Winnebago River Float and Cleanup will take place Saturday.

Those participating will be floating on a three mile stretch from East Park to Averydale Access while also picking up trash and litter.

Last year's event saw over 30 volunteers netting 1 ton (about 1800 lbs.) worth of garbage.

Registration is still open, and participants will need to bring their canoe or raft. Contact the Lime Creek Nature Center at 641-423-5309 for additional details.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
