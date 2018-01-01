wx_icon Mason City 40°

And the winner of our Valentine's Day Giveaway is ...

Prize package valued at $600.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2018 1:48 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2018 1:48 PM
The winner of the KIMT Valentines Day Giveaway is Lindsay Bergeson of Stewartville, Minnesota!
The photo is of Lindsay and her husband Bobby at the Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club taken last June.
She wins a necklace and earrings courtesy of Grunwald Kiger Fine Jewelry, a bouquet and centerpiece of gorgeous flowers from Harmony Gardens Floral and Garden, a Kitchenaid hand mixer from McCloskey Appliance, accommodations at the DoubleTree by Hilton Mayo Clinic Rochester, and a $100 Gift Certificate courtesy of 5 West in Rochester!
Thanks to all the entries who helped KIMT celebrate LOVE this Valentine’s Day.
Watch for the next KIMT contest. Maybe you could be our next winner!

