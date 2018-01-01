And the winner of our Valentine's Day Giveaway is ...

Scroll for more content...

The winner of the KIMT Valentines Day Giveaway is Lindsay Bergeson of Stewartville, Minnesota!The photo is of Lindsay and her husband Bobby at the Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club taken last June.She wins a necklace and earrings courtesy of Grunwald Kiger Fine Jewelry, a bouquet and centerpiece of gorgeous flowers from Harmony Gardens Floral and Garden, a Kitchenaid hand mixer from McCloskey Appliance, accommodations at the DoubleTree by Hilton Mayo Clinic Rochester, and a $100 Gift Certificate courtesy of 5 West in Rochester!Watch for the next KIMT contest. Maybe you could be our next winner!