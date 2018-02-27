An event supporting mom-owned businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester MN Mom’s Blog has its Fancy Flannel event Tuesday night at the Cambria.

One feature of the event is its ‘mom-made market,’ where seven mom-owned businesses are selling their work at the event.

The moms’ group told KIMT the market’s purpose is to give local entrepreneurs a platform to share their work.

“Rochester MN Moms Blog loves to support local and this extends to moms who are making their way with their businesses and providing full, beautiful, hand-crafted items for the Rochester community,” the group said via Facebook messenger.

Stephanie Kuglian is one of the moms selling her work at the event. She started her pottery business just last fall. She is part of a growing statistic of women starting and owning their own businesses.

Kuglian said starting this business shows her three daughters it’s never too late to start a new dream.

“It doesn't have to be the normal path, it can be the entrepreneurial path,” she said.

She said being a business-owner helps her be more social in the community, and a better mom.

“Being more social helps me refill my tank. And if I can do that I can have more energy and more resources to be a good mom,” she said.

And having other moms in the community support her, means a lot.

“I don't like the idea of competition. It doesn't promote community at all. And once you realize the more you lift each other off, there's more for everyone,” Kuglian said.

To learn more about Tuesday night’s event and its mom-made market click here.