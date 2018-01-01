Ames district to begin including students in shooter drills

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The Ames district plans to begin including students in school shooter safety drills.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that district officials have not included students in past drills for fear the drills might be traumatizing. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida, changed the Ames officials' minds: Their students must be ready for anything.

The school district works with the Ames Police Department to provide what's known as A.L.I.C.E. training: alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.