American Red Cross helps family in Albert Lea after house fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The American Red Cross is helping a family after a fire damaged their home Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 600 block of Hope Lane after receiving a call of an attic fire just before 8:15 a.m. on Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the roof and confirmed it was an attic fire.

According to Albert Lea Fire Deptartment Shift Capt. Mark Light, no one was injured in the fire. There is around $15,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Albert Lea Fire and Police Departments were both on scene, as well as Gold Cross Ambulance, Glenville Fire Department, the American Red Cross, and the Salvation Army.