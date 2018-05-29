Scroll for more content...
Previous story
An Amber Alert has been issued in Iowa for a four-month old black male who was taken this morning.
The abductor is listed as Sarah Nagy Brown, a 28-year-old white female who is 5-foot-1, 150 pounds. She has red/blond hair with blue eyes.
The vehicle, which may be heading toward Texas, is a 2017 gray Nissan Sentra with license plate 067JYL.
The child, Rashawn Graves Jr., was last seen wearing only a diaper.
Related Content
- Update: Amber Alert canceled after child, woman located
- Update: Amber Alert canceled after 2 found in Des Moines
- 22 years later, Amber Hagerman's legacy lives on through AMBER Alert
- 7-month-old baby at center of Amber Alert found dead
- Amber Alert issued for two children after mother shot, killed
- Man arrested for ramming van after an Amber Alert
- Why did Amber Rudd resign?
- Wisconsin is close to creating an Amber Alert-like system for missing veterans
- Toddler, 2, dies after he was found following Amber Alert, family confirms
- UPDATE: Missing girls located in Rochester