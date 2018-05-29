Update: Amber Alert canceled after child, woman located

Scroll for more content...

The Amber Alert has been canceled. The mother and child have been located. We will have more on this as it becomes available.An Amber Alert has been issued in Iowa for a four-month old black male who was taken this morning.The abductor is listed as Sarah Nagy Brown, a 28-year-old white female who is 5-foot-1, 150 pounds. She has red/blond hair with blue eyes.The vehicle, which may be heading toward Texas, is a 2017 gray Nissan Sentra with license plate 067JYL.The child, Rashawn Graves Jr., was last seen wearing only a diaper.