Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Update: Amber Alert canceled after child, woman located

The mother and child have been located.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 9:34 AM
Updated: May. 29, 2018 10:48 AM
Scroll for more content...
10:45 a.m. update: The Amber Alert has been canceled. The mother and child have been located. We will have more on this as it becomes available.
Previous story
An Amber Alert has been issued in Iowa for a four-month old black male who was taken this morning.
The abductor is listed as Sarah Nagy Brown, a 28-year-old white female who is 5-foot-1, 150 pounds. She has red/blond hair with blue eyes.
The vehicle, which may be heading toward Texas, is a 2017 gray Nissan Sentra with license plate 067JYL.
The child, Rashawn Graves Jr., was last seen wearing only a diaper.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
We're tracking another round of showers and storms for this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events