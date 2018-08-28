Alzheimer's walk in Rochester raises over 100k

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Organizers say the annual Walk to Alzheimer’s raised more than $122,000.

Over 600 people participating in the event on Saturday at Rochester Community and Technical College. The walk included special guests Miss Minnesota Michaelene Karlen, Minnesota Senator Carla Nelson and Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede, as well as the head of the Mayo Alzheimer’s Research Center Dr. Ronald Petersen, and Dr. David Knopman, Mayo Clinic neurologist and chair of the Alzheimer’s Association Medical and Scientific Advisory Council.

“The hearts of all those who participated in our walk this year was inspiring", said Debbie Eddy, Community Engagement Senior Manager at the Alzheimer’s Association in Rochester. “Seeing new teams, returning teams, new sponsors, sustaining sponsors - it was overwhelming to see the generosity of everyone on every level this year!”

The top fundraising team for 2018 was Mary’s Angels, collecting more than $13,000 in memory of their mother and grandmother who passed away from Alzheimer’s disease. They have been walking for six years at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“Our mom passed away from this horrible disease,” said Barry Thompson, team captain of Mary’s Angels. “You don’t think about it until you come in contact with someone that has Alzheimer’s, whether it be a friend, family member or whomever it may be. When they don’t recognize your or have no clue what you are talking about, it is just heart wrenching”.

To donate, click here.