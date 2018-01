MASON CITY, Iowa – Alternate Side Parking and Emergency Snow Route rules go into effect at 7 pm Monday in Mason City.

Parking will be allowed on odd numbered sides of the street on odd numbered days of the month and even on even. Vehicles must be moved between 4 and 7 pm the night before.

No parking will be allowed on 1st Street NW from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue until further notice.