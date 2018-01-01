Alternate side parking for Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – The alternate side parking and emergency snow route ordinances will go into effect at 4 pm Wednesday and remain in place until further notice.

Scroll for more content...

Parking will be permitted on the odd numbered side of the street on odd days and on the even side on even numbered days. Vehicles must be moved between 4 and 7 pm the night before.

No parking will be allowed on 1st Street NW from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue.

Alternate side parking rules do not apply to the downtown Mason City business district or Highway 122 and Highway 65 south of 8th Street South and north of 5th Street North.

The Mason City Operation and Maintenance Department is also asking parent to not let their children play in piles of snow along the curb because children it is difficult for snowplow drivers to see and children could be killed or injured by snow removal equipment.