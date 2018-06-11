Alliant Energy releases flood safety information

KIMT News 3 – In light of this past weekend’s flooding and tonight’s forecast, those with Alliant Energy are releasing important electric and gas safety information.

It is important for people to remember that walking through a wet or flooded home or business can be dangerous. Avoid walking in flooded backyards if water is touching ground-mounted electrical transformers or other equipment.

• Never walk through a flooded home or building until the electricity is disconnected. Even a small amount of water on the floor of your basement can put you at risk for electrocution.

• Call your utility company to have electric and gas service disconnected at the meter. If flooding occurs and there is standing water in your home or business, and the power is still on, call to have power disconnected before you step into any standing water. Only start cleaning after the power is off.

• Call to have your natural gas turned off before you first go back inside your home after a flood. Standing water can extinguish pilot lights on water heaters and furnaces, filling your home with natural gas. Call Alliant Energy to have your home’s natural gas service turned off.

• Never reuse a flooded natural gas appliance. Water can cause corrosion inside the appliance.

• Do not place electrical extension cords or appliances in water.

• Never handle electric appliances or any other electric equipment, such as a circuit breaker, with wet hands or while standing on a wet surface.

• Make sure generators used for water removal are outside and vented properly. Keep extension cords from generators out of water.

If you smell gas:

• Do not attempt to locate gas leaks.

• Do not remain in your home or business when there is a strong gas odor.

• Leave the property and call 911 or your utility provider from a safe location, keep others away until area is safe.

• Do not operate any electrical device, including phones, garage door opener, radios, TVs, computers, or anything that creates a flame like matches or a lighter.

• Do not turn on or turn off any lights or electrical switches.

• Do not use telephones of any type, including cordless, cell or landline.

• Do not position or operate vehicles and power equipment where leaking gas may be present.

• Do not touch any fallen power lines and never touch anything in contact with a downed line.

Alliant Energy does not charge for flood-related disconnects and reconnects. Shutting off your gas and electric service during times of flooding is done for safety purposes. Alliant Energy will not charge you to have your service turned off or turned back on when flooding occurs.