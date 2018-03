Scroll for more content...

6:40 a.m.: Power is out for many north Iowa residents.According to the Alliant Energy outage map, there are more than 5,000 outages reported in north Iowa.Some of the areas affected include Mason City, Clear Lake, Garner, Belmond and Thompson.

