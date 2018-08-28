Algona science teacher selected for national STEM grant

WASHINGTON, DC – An Iowa woman is one of just 24 middle school science teachers across America to share in a $100,000 grant.

The Society for Science & the Public says each teacher will receive money to spend on scientific research equipment for class. Megan Sabin of Algona Middle School is getting $3,000.

“I am extremely excited to receive this grant,” says Sabin. “The funds will allow us to expand the availability of equipment to more students as they learn the research process and prepare to participate in the annual science fair. We hope to continue our tradition of success at the regional, state, and international levels of competition.”

The Society says its STEM Research Grant Program supports educators who are implementing fresh and innovative teaching methods to shed light on discoveries that can be made through original STEM research projects. The one-time grants, in large part, are provided to educators in schools serving in low-income areas or underrepresented students.

“I’m excited to be providing this financial support to middle school teachers who encounter students at such an important point in their lives,” said Maya Ajmera, President & CEO of the Society for Science & the Public. “During this crucial time, students start setting the stage for their future path in high school while some young people begin drifting away from their interests in STEM. By providing these teachers with the resources to build a meaningful STEM research program, we are helping to engage the next generation of leaders in engineering and science.”