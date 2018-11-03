Algona police asking for public's help after string of thefts

Scroll for more content...

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa – The Algona Police Department is asking the public to lock their vehicles and garages after a string of weekend thefts.Police say from Saturday night to Sunday morning, “a group of individuals went to numerous residences in Algona, entered unlocked garages and unlocked vehicles and stole bikes, tools, cash and misc. electronics.”Police are asking anyone with video surveillance from State St. to Oak St. from Thornington St. to Phillips St. to contact them at 515-295-3515.“With your cooperation, we can hopefully identify suspects and prevent future incidents like this from occurring,” police said.