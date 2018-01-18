Alexander Weiss released on bond

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 25-year-old Rochester man made his first court appearance Wednesday following the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim.

Scroll for more content...

Alexander Weiss is being charged with second-degree murder without intent. He was released from Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on bond Wednesday.

The judge set the unconditional bond to $200,000 and the conditional bond to $75,000.

Jim McGeeney, Weiss' defense attorney said the court considers many factors when they set bail like the defendant's ties to the community, the nature of the charge, and whether or not they pose a flight risk.

At Wednesday's arraignment, McGeeney went through a list of activities Weiss is involved with in the community like church and volunteering.

"He's got significant ties to the community and I think that Judge Wallace took that into account when she set the bail," McGeeney said.

Court documents tell both sides of this tragic story. They detail what witnesses say happened and why Weiss said he acted in self-defense. To read the details of the court documents in relation to this case, click here.

"This is a devastating incident for Mr. Weiss, as well as the victim and their family so it's a tragedy for everybody," McGeeney said.

Jeff Nelson lives nearby where the shooting happened and still can't believe what took place.

"It was really quite scary," Nelson said. "I mean especially not knowing what happened, why this person was armed, ya know and just what transpired to make him shoot him."

McGeeney said Weiss had "reasonable fear for his life" in regards to him claiming self-defense.

"I would just say that you shouldn't jump to conclusions before all the facts are brought out," McGeeney said.

Rochester Police said Weiss had a permit to carry a firearm under state law. With the conditions on his bail, he's now no longer able to have any weapons.

The next court hearing has not been set up yet as a judge still needs to be assigned to the case.