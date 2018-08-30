Clear

Aldrich Memorial Nursery School holding open house for community

75-year-old school in Rochester gets upgrade and expansion.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 9:05 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Aldrich Memorial Nursery School is showing off its updated look and expansion at an open house for the community on Wednesday night.

The 75 -year-old school is getting the finishing touches on a $1.2 million remodel which includes new floors, cabinets, paint job, and an outdoor playground.

“We invested in the comfort of the children and the ease of the facility, and the logistics of how the teachers go about their day and those things really needed to happen,” Jessica Paolini, school director, said.

The facility, which teaches kids ages 2-5, is also getting an over 2,000 ft expansion. This makes room for a new library for students and two new classrooms.

Paolini said before the expansion, they had to make-shift places for students to take naps and eat lunch. With the new classrooms, students can have space for a full-day program.

“So now three-year-olds and four-year-olds have a designated place to nap and eat lunch and hopefully their day will run much smoother.” She said.

The open house is happening from 6-8pm and is open to the public.

