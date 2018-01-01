Clear

Alden home damaged by fire

Tuesday night blaze under investigation.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 9:49 AM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 10:04 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALDEN, Minn. - Officials say fire caused "substantial" damage to a Freeborn County home Tuesday night.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office says they and the Alden Fire Department were called to 280 Euclid Street in Alden around 7:53 pm. Thick smoke was seen coming from the second floor windows in the rear of the home as crews arrived.
Alden firefighters put out the flames, which appear to have started near a dryer. The home was empty at the time of the fire and sustained damage from flames, smoke, and water.

The State Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to help investigate the cause.

The Freeborn Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, and the Salvation Army assisted at the scene.

