Albert Lea stabber sentenced

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A spring stabbing is sending a Freeborn County man to prison.

Scroll for more content...

33-year-old Travis Anthony Larsen of Albert Lea was arrested on April 8, 2017 and accused of stabbing a man. Police say Larsen was hiding inside a home near where the victim was found.

He pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. On Thursday, Larsen was ordered to spend three years and three months in prison, with credit for 271 days already served. He must also pay $5,658.76 in restitution to the victim.