Albert Lea man to stand trial in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man is pleading not guilty to a high speed chase that started in North Iowa.

Scroll for more content...

35-year-old Weston William Zuehl of Albert Lea is charged with eluding and possession of marijuana – second offense. Police say they tried to stop Zuehl on North Harrison Street in Lake Mills on November 17, 2017 but he sped away, hitting speeds of 110 miles per hour before finally abandoning his vehicle in a cornfield in Minnesota. Police say a baggie of marijuana was found in the vehicle.

Officers say Zuehl could not be found that day and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody on January 12 in Albert Lea.

Zuehl is now set to stand trial on March 28 in Winnebago County District Court.