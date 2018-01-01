Albert Lea man sentenced for meth possession

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man gets 20 years of probation for possession of methamphetamine.

36-year-old Marlin Lee Risnes of Albert Lea pleaded guilty to 2nd degree possession of meth and 3rd degree possession of meth. Authorities say a book bag belonging to Risnes was found on January 12, 2017 with nearly 30 grams of meth in it. A police officer then arrested Risnes on February 3, 2017. The officer says Risnes tried to run away and dropped a box, which turned out to have over 45 grams of meth in it.

On Thursday, Risnes was sentenced to 41 days in the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center, followed by two decades of supervised probation.

Court documents list four aliases for Risnes: Buckey Broitzman, Bucky Broitzman, Todd Broitzman, and Buckey Risnes.